Virgil E. Poff, Jr., 74, Richmond

May 14, 1947 - October 25, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 29, 2021, at River of Life Church in Cold Spring for Virgil E. Poff, Jr., age 74, who died Monday at CentraCare Hospital, Paynesville, MN. There will be a visitation at the church beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Virgil was born in Omaha, NE to Virgil, Sr. and Helen (Orris) Poff. He married Peggy Updike on September 12, 1970, in Maryville, MO.

Virgil worked as a concrete mason and later owned and operated Lake Area Spa and Pool Service. In his free time, he was chasing walleyes on the lake. He loved to spend time at his cabin with family and friends. Virgil enjoyed playing cribbage, bird watching, playing games with his grandchildren, and teaching them to fish.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy; children, Steven, Ronnie, Jeanette (Mark) Hennen; grandchildren, Justin, Morgan, Jeremy, Steven; great-grandchildren, Mavrie, Maverick and Brecken; sister, Vicki Sempek.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Joyce, Patricia, Patrick, and Lillian.

Arrangements are with the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond, MN.