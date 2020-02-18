Violet R. Miller, 95, St. Cloud

September 5, 1924 - February 17, 2020

A private family service will be held at a later date for Violet Miller, age 95, who passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Saint Benedict’s Senior Community, Saint Cloud.

Violet Rose Mendel was born on September 5, 1924 to Gotlieb and Louise (Packert) Mendel. She married Ernest Miller in August 11, 1946. The couple made their home in Waite Park where they raised their 3 children. Violet worked at JC Penny and sold Shaklee products for over 40 years. Her most recent work was as a Care Giver for the Home Instead Senior Care. She proudly worked there until she was 83 years of age. She loved to dance to old-time music and was an avid reader. Above all, Violet was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She was admired for her independence and her witty personality She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her son, Maurice (Marilyn) of Saint Cloud; daughter, Janet (Tom) Steinke of Palm Springs, CA; granddaughters, Monica (Justin) Nilson of Maple Grove and Miranda (Luke) Praught of Princeton; grandson, Luke (Kristi) Miller of Sartell; and 6 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ernest; and daughter, Roxanne Miller.