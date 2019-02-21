Viola “Patty” Austreng, 84, Cold Spring

February 2, 1935 – February 20, 2019

Viola "Patty" Austreng, born February 2, 1935 in Blackduck, MN to Ernest Fisher and Elizabeth (Dietz) and long time resident of Cold Spring passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019 at Assumption Nursing Home in the loving presence of her family.

Patty was an employee of the Cold Spring Record for 46 years, first working with her husband Mick and later for her son Mike. She loved embroidery, playing games, dancing and most of all spending time with her children and their families.

Patty is survived by her children Mike, Jolayne (Rick) Lindblom, Don (Kathy), Mary Lou (Ajay) von Wyl, Trista Donnay, Duane (Missy) and Bill. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her husband Mick, her six brothers and sisters and her son-in-law.

Visitation will be at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 23rd followed by funeral services at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to Assumption Campus in Cold Spring or Alcoholics Anonymous.

The family would like to thank the staff at Assumption Nursing Home, St. Croix Hospice and Bill W.

Patty, Mom, grandma we will miss you and carry you forever in our hearts.

Arrangements are with Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring