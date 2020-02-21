Viola “Dolly” Parish, 88, Long Prairie

January 6, 1932 - February 20, 2020

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 AM, Monday, February 24, 2020 at First Baptist Church Long Prairie for Viola “Dolly” Parish who died Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Galeon Senior Living Center in Osakis. Pastor Matt Stacey and Pastor Paul Twist will officiate. Burial will be in Bearhead Cemetery near Pillsbury. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel and also one hour prior to the services at the church on Monday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Viola Turner was born January 6, 1932 in Little Falls to Frank and Mabel (Cox) Turner. While visiting in Colorado she met James M. Parish whose horse she begged to ride. After a brief engagement, the couple married on October 23, 1949 in Wheatridge, CO. They lived in Texas when they had their first child. After living in Texas, Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa they were able to move their young family, which had grown to four children, to a Farm near Lake Beauty. Besides raising her children during these years Dolly worked as a Nurse’s Aide. Eventually, in 1966, they moved to a farm south of Long Prairie. This was also the year she began working for Hart Press. Sadly, in 2007, James died and Dolly moved into town. After 26 years, at age 60, she retired from Hart Press, which allowed her to complete a life-long goal, complete her education. She received her High School diploma in 1995 and went on to take Community College courses. Having achieved this, her ambition and love for people drew her to work for Minnesota Green Thumb until age seventy and to work as a driver for Todd County and Tri-County Action Program until eighty. Dolly’s free spirit and love for travel allowed her to see all fifty states. She was an avid reader whose skills made her excellent with Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy questions.

Survivors include daughter Kitie (Harley) Hollenbeck of Long Prairie; sons Joey (Fawn) of Sauk Center and Jonnie (Joy) of Detroit Lakes; sister Betty (Dell) Lacey of Canyon City, CO; grandchildren Jennifer, Brent, Shane, Kristopher, Hannah, Graham, Betsy, Joshua, Benjamin, Joel and 17 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son Timothy; brothers Chester, Carl, Earl, Stephen, Allen and Donald Turner and sisters Dorothy Smith and Rose DeFoe.