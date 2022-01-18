Vincent C. Lenk, 76, Clear Lake

May, 26, 1945 - January 15, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater for Vincent C. Lenk, age 76 of Clear Lake who passed away on January 15, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Reverend Mark Joppa and Reverend Dennis Backer will con-celebrate. Burial will take place at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday (TODAY) at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater and after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Parish prayers will be 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday (TODAY) at the funeral home in Clearwater.

Vince was born May, 26, 1945 at the Staples Hospital in Staples to Vincent A and Mary Ann (Opat) Lenk. Vince graduated from Staples High School and Staples Vo. Tech in 1963.

Vince married Mary (Notch) Lenk on October 21, 1967. He worked for 3M in New Ulm from 1963 until 1979. In 1979, Vince and Mary moved to Forest Lake where they were members of the church of St. Peter. He was part of the cemetery crew and was a Boy Scout leader at the local council affiliated with St. Peter’s church. Vince worked at Water Gremlin in White Bear Lake until his retirement in 2011.

In 2012 they moved to Clear Lake where he was currently residing. Vince and Mary were members of St. Luke in Clearwater where they attended daily Mass. After Mass they would often go to breakfast with friends. In Clearwater, Vince was a member of the Cemetery Board. He spent many hours working at the cemetery, mowing grass and doing general upkeep at the cemetery. He also volunteered at the local Food Shelf. Vince was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He liked designing projects, repairing many things, and enjoyed gardening. When he was working on a project, if all went well, his favorite phrase was “Beautiful!”

Vince is survived by his wife, Mary of 54 years; children, Kevin (Holly) of Amery, Wisconsin, Brian (Victoria Saca) of Minneapolis, Melissa of Charlotte, North Carolina, Darin (Lori) of St. Cloud, Amy (Steve) Madsen of Castro Valley, California, and Justin (Ziomara Cervantes) of Iowa City, Iowa; eight grandchildren and many nieces and nephews; brothers: Lawrence (Dorene) of Hoyt Lakes, Edward of Staples, and sister, Mary Ann Trantina of Motley; brothers-in-law, Dr. Herbert Notch of Des Moines, Iowa, Alvin (Diane) Notch of Eagle Bend; sisters-in-law, Doris (Ed) Pachan of Eagle Bend, Dorene (Lawrence) Lenk of Hoyt Lakes, Bernice (Ed) Polak of Browerville, Marlys Notch and Jan Notch both of Eagle Bend and Donna Notch of Green Valley, Arizona.

Vince was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald and John; brothers-in-law, Albert, Ralph, Donald and Richard Notch and Jim Trantina; sisters-in-law, Lynn Lenk and Barb Notch.