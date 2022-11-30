Vincent B. Sturm, 98, St. Cloud

July 5, 1924 - November 29, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Vincent B. Sturm, age 98 of St. Cloud who passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Reverend Tom Olson will officiate. Entombment will take place Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum with full military honors.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Monday at the Church.

Vince was born on a dairy farm in Belgrade, Minnesota on July 5, 1924 to John and Magdalena (Elenz) Sturm. He was drafted into the Army Air Corps in 1942 and Flew 45 missions over Germany as a turret gunman in an A-20 Havoc, during WWII, being discharged in 1945. Vince married Valeria Thielman on September 3, 1949 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. He worked as electrician for over 40 years and with six different contractors.

He was a charter member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud V.F.W. Granite Post #428, Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post #428, Eagles Aerie #622, IBEW-Elect Union, St. Cloud Trades and Labor Union, served as Commissioner on the Board of St. Cloud Housing and Redevelopment Commission for 16 years, volunteered 4500 hours at the St. Cloud hospital and volunteered with St. Cloud Habitat for Humanity.

He enjoyed spending time at his cottage in Avon, collecting antiques, fishing, and gardening. Vince loved the time spent with his family, especially the grand and great-grandkids.

Vince is survived by his wife of 73 years, Valeria; children, Sandi (Martin Handeland) Stocker of St. Joseph, Thomas (Karen) of St. Augusta, John (Naomi Viehauser) of St. Cloud, Coni (Gary) Euetneuer of Waite Park, Gary (Dana) of St. Cloud, and Joseph of St. Cloud; eleven grandchildren; 24 great-greatgrandchildren; sister, Rita Ertl of Waite Park; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; five brothers and 2 sisters; great-grandson, Jacob Eckhoff.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of St. Croix Hospice and Assumption Home for all the care given to Vince and his family.