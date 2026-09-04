Big Lake — Donna Mae Panayotoff (Smetzer), born in September 1934 to Harlen and Meta Smetzer, passed away in August 2026.

Donna attended Robbinsdale High School, where she was a head majorette and enjoyed baton twirling. She loved marching in parades and had the memorable honor of leading a parade with President Harry S. Truman in 1949.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Williams Dingmann obituary

Little Falls Arts & Crafts Show The Little Falls Arts & Crafts show is one of the last big events of the summer. The show continues to draw people in from around the state and crafters from across the country. Check out these photos from its 51st year. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Read the full obituary: Williams Dingmann obituary