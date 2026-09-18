St. Cloud — Virginia “Ginny” Wilhelmena Gerdes, 87, of St. Cloud, passed away September 13, 2026, surrounded by her family.

Ginny graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College and spent much of her career as a first-grade teacher. She had a passion for literacy and helped instill a love of books and reading in countless children. Ginny also enjoyed writing stories and composing organ music. She was a member of her family, a caregiver and teacher, and remained in contact with former students.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2026, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday at the church. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at the church.

Survivors include her sister, Marilyn (Alvin) Gunnink of Milaca; brother, Russell of Waite Park; sister-in-law, Carla Gerdes Gardner of Cold Spring; and generations of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, along with other family members, former students and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilhelmena and Henry Gerdes; brothers Darwin, Joseph, Robert, Ernest and Ritchie Gerdes; and other relatives and loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, donations to The Kings Academy, formerly St. Cloud Christian School, are preferred.

Arrangements are being handled by Benson Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Virginia “Ginny” W. Gerdes obituary