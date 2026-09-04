Obituary For Darryl V. Herold – 65

Obituary For Darryl V. Herold – 65

Photo by Ashlee Marie on Unsplash

Sauk Rapids — Darryl V. Herold, 65, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Read the full obituary: Williams Dingmann obituary

Little Falls Arts & Crafts Show

The Little Falls Arts & Crafts show is one of the last big events of the summer. The show continues to draw people in from around the state and crafters from across the country. Check out these photos from its 51st year.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Categories: Obituaries

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