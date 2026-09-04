St. Nicholas — Gerald Math Lahr, 90, of St. Nicholas, Minnesota, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on August 30, 2026, at the Benedictine Living Community in Cold Spring, Minnesota.

The obituary states that after 90 years of farming, working hard and helping others, Gerald had reached his eternal home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2026, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Wenner Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Wenner Funeral Home obituary