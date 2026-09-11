Cold Spring — Dorothy A. Pflipsen, 90, passed away peacefully September 5, 2026, at the Benedictine Living Community in Cold Spring surrounded by her loving family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2026, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, Minnesota. Visitation will be held from 9:00–10:45 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2026, at the St. Boniface Church Narthex. A service will also be held from 4:00–7:00 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2026, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring.

Arrangements are being handled by Wenner Funeral Home.

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