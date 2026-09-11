Big Lake — Kathleen Kim West, 73, passed away peacefully at home with her children at her side on September 8, 2026.

Kathy was born on October 11, 1952, to Everett and Marlys West. She graduated from Anoka High School in 1971. She enjoyed her work at the Target liquor store in Otsego for the last 18 years and valued her time with family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2026, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. Following the service and interment, her Celebration of Life will be held at the Thirsty Bison from 1:00–4:00 p.m.

Survivors include her children, grandchildren, brothers and brother-in-law.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes.

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