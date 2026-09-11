Obituary For Kathleen West – 73

Obituary For Kathleen West – 73

Photo by Ashlee Marie on Unsplash

Big Lake — Kathleen Kim West, 73, passed away peacefully at home with her children at her side on September 8, 2026.

Kathy was born on October 11, 1952, to Everett and Marlys West. She graduated from Anoka High School in 1971. She enjoyed her work at the Target liquor store in Otsego for the last 18 years and valued her time with family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2026, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. Following the service and interment, her Celebration of Life will be held at the Thirsty Bison from 1:00–4:00 p.m.

Survivors include her children, grandchildren, brothers and brother-in-law.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes.

Read the full obituary: Williams Dingmann obituaries

Beautiful Photos From Clemens Gardens

This weekend was a great one to get out and do something fun. I wanted to destress, so I drove over to Clemens Gardens for a nice stroll through the gardens. What a beautiful place it is. There are flowers everywhere, as well as fountains and statues. These photos only capture part of what's available to see, but in case you haven't had a chance to visit, now is a great time to view them, as everything is in full bloom. Take a look at some beautiful photos and then make a plan to take your own trip. All of your senses will thank you.

Gallery Credit: Photos by Kelly Cordes

 

Categories: Obituaries

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