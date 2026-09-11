St. Cloud — Ethel Louise Gill, 91, of St. Cloud, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2026, at County Manor Campus, Sartell.

Ethel Louise (Klein) Gill was born in Melrose, Minnesota on March 20, 1935, to George and Clara (Winters) Klein. Ethel grew up on a farm in Belgrade, Minnesota. When she was 18, she took a bus to St. Cloud and got a housekeeping job at the St. Cloud Hospital. She later worked as a nanny for a local doctor and his wife. Ethel met Herbert Gill at a dance hall and the two were married on August 23, 1960, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph, Minnesota. Ethel and Herbert raised four children together in Waite Park and later Holdingford. She loved summer, gardening and ceramic classes.

She ran a daycare for her seven grandchildren during the summer months, so the family built a clubhouse in Ethel and Herb’s yard for the kids.

Ethel is survived by her four children: Richard (Gloria) Gill, Frank (Natalie) Gill, C.J. (Richard) Kunstleben, and Karen (Edward) Kuhn; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 17, 2026, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00 AM at Church. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Arrangements by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Read the full obituary: https://www.bensonfuneralhome.com/obit/ethel-l-gill/