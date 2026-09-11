Sauk Rapids — Mary Ann Gohman, 84, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Mary was born October 19, 1941, in St. Cloud to Martin and Katherine (Shiek) Burczyk. She married Raymond Gohman on May 19, 1960, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Mary and Ray were longtime residents of Sauk Rapids for over 60 years. She was a childcare provider for over 15 years and also worked at Fingerhut. Mary was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time on the lake, fishing, reading, traveling and listening to country music. She especially enjoyed being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and attending their sporting events.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2026, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and entombment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Survivors include her daughter, son, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes - Sauk Rapids.

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