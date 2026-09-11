St. Cloud — Ann Marie DeFoe, 74, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, passed away on September 6, 2026, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

Ann was born on November 3, 1951, in Grand Forks, North Dakota to John Louis DeFoe and Eleanor Theresa (Jelinski) DeFoe. She grew up in Long Prairie, Minnesota and graduated from Long Prairie High School in 1969.

Ann attended nursing school at the St. Cloud School of Nursing and worked as an RN at the St. Cloud Reformatory, St. Cloud Veterans Administration Hospital and Anoka Metro Regional Treatment Center. Outside of work, she loved painting, crocheting and crafts. She enjoyed traveling, playing mahjong and spending time with family and friends.

Ann is survived by her brothers and sisters, Dave (Regina) DeFoe, Rick (Trish) DeFoe, Konnie (Dennis) Holtz, Pat DeFoe, Teri (Dick) Stepaniak, Rita (Sears) Warren, Bill (Shelly) DeFoe, Alice (Mike) Mueller, Joe (Anne) DeFoe, Mary Herigon, Lois (Mike) Ness, John (Shari) DeFoe, Tony DeFoe, Becky (Jim) Fisher, and Amy (Marv) Lemke. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family, and friends.

A private internment and celebration of life will be held by the family.

Arrangements by Daniel Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

Read the full obituary: https://www.danielfuneralhome.com/obit/ann-marie-defoe/