Becker — James W. “Jim” Boelz, 83, of Becker, formerly of Wausau, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2026, at the St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Jim was born on September 17, 1942, in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Lawrence and Priscilla (Jackson) Boelz. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1966-1970. Jim was married to Grace Allen on July 29, 1963, at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud, Minnesota. He worked for DeZurik Corp of Sartell, Minnesota for 36 years. Jim enjoyed woodworking and very old cars and motorcycles.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, Minnesota. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be in the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery, Little Falls, Minnesota.

Jim is survived by his wife of 63 years, Grace Boelz; son, Robert (Jill) Boelz; brother, Arthur (Mary Jo) Boelz; sister, Susan Lott; 3 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Melvin and Thomas.

Arrangements by Benson Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.bensonfuneralhome.com/obit/james-w-jim-boelz/