Cold Spring — Mary Lou Lieser, 84, died peacefully September 6, 2026, at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by family.

Mary Lou was born on April 4, 1942, to Norman and Olivia (Butkowski) Henry. She married Math Lieser on June 26, 1962, in St. Paul’s Church, Sauk Centre. Mary Lou was currently working as a PCA for her granddaughter, Kelly. She loved NASCAR, all Minnesota sports teams, especially the Vikings. She enjoyed casino trips and caring for others.

A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2026, at the Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring. Friends and relatives may gather at the funeral home from 2:00–5:00 p.m.

Survivors include her children, 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and siblings.

Arrangements are being handled by Wenner Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Wenner Funeral Home obituary