Sauk Rapids — Donald “Don” V. Kleinschmidt, 97, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2026, at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2026, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Burial will be Tuesday at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at Camp Ripley. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 4, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.

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