Cushing — Kenneth “Ken” Knapper, 77, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2026, at his home surrounded by his family.

Ken was born in Staples, Minnesota, the son of Martin and Edna (Amelung) Knapper. He was married on June 21, 1980, to Dorothy (Wolbeck) Knapper. Together they raised two daughters, Ashley (Joe) Baratta and Amanda (Nick) Huls. He had five grandchildren: Carson, Ethan, Lilian, Owen and Jemma.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, mowing grass, farming, telling stories and giving bear hugs. He was also known for his cooking, especially homemade waffles and pancakes, and enjoyed playing cards and board games with loved ones.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2026, with a memorial service following at 10:30 a.m. at Emblom-Brenny Funeral Home in Little Falls.

Arrangements are being handled by Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.

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