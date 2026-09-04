Little Falls — Mark E. Barber, 72, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2026, at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in St. Cloud.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 14, 2026, at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. A reception will follow at the Moose Lodge in Waite Park.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

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