Obituary For Mark E. Barber – 72
Little Falls — Mark E. Barber, 72, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2026, at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in St. Cloud.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 14, 2026, at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. A reception will follow at the Moose Lodge in Waite Park.
Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.
Read the full obituary: Williams Dingmann obituary
Little Falls Arts & Crafts Show
The Little Falls Arts & Crafts show is one of the last big events of the summer. The show continues to draw people in from around the state and crafters from across the country. Check out these photos from its 51st year.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt