Obituary For Josephine C. Carver – 69
Zimmerman — Josephine Christine (Johnson) Carver, 69, of Zimmerman, Minnesota, died September 1, 2026.
Josephine was born September 22, 1956, to Marvin and Evelyn (Stinauer) Johnson of Erskine, Minnesota.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 10, 2026, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Princeton, Minnesota, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.
Read the full obituary: Williams Dingmann obituary
Little Falls Arts & Crafts Show
The Little Falls Arts & Crafts show is one of the last big events of the summer. The show continues to draw people in from around the state and crafters from across the country. Check out these photos from its 51st year.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt