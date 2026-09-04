Zimmerman — Josephine Christine (Johnson) Carver, 69, of Zimmerman, Minnesota, died September 1, 2026.

Josephine was born September 22, 1956, to Marvin and Evelyn (Stinauer) Johnson of Erskine, Minnesota.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 10, 2026, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Princeton, Minnesota, with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Williams Dingmann obituary