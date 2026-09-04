Cold Spring — Geoffrey Stanley Sharples, 80, of Cold Spring, Minnesota, passed away on August 31, 2026.

Geoff was born June 19, 1946, in St. Helens, England, to Thomas and Margaret Sharples. He served in the United States Air Force from 1964 to 1968, including three tours in Vietnam.

Arrangements are being handled by Wenner Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Wenner Funeral Home obituary