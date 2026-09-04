Obituary For Geoffrey Stanley Sharples – 80
Cold Spring — Geoffrey Stanley Sharples, 80, of Cold Spring, Minnesota, passed away on August 31, 2026.
Geoff was born June 19, 1946, in St. Helens, England, to Thomas and Margaret Sharples. He served in the United States Air Force from 1964 to 1968, including three tours in Vietnam.
Arrangements are being handled by Wenner Funeral Home.
Read the full obituary: Wenner Funeral Home obituary
Little Falls Arts & Crafts Show
The Little Falls Arts & Crafts show is one of the last big events of the summer. The show continues to draw people in from around the state and crafters from across the country. Check out these photos from its 51st year.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt