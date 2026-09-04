Cold Spring — Carl Blanz, 64, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

Carl is remembered as a courageous and creative soul who passionately impacted the lives of others through his business, Growing Edge Facilitation, and his volunteerism with food shelves and formerly incarcerated individuals.

Arrangements are being handled by Wenner Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Wenner Funeral Home obituary