The Minnesota Vikings are partnering with the State of Minnesota again in the fight against COVID-19. This season the team is hosting walk-up vaccinations outside U.S. Bank Stadium before the team's two home preseason games.

The first of the two home preseason games is this Saturday (8/14) against the Denver Broncos. The second home preseason game is next Saturday (8/21) against the Indianapolis Colts.

At each game, the first 100 fans that get a shot will automatically receive an autographed mini-helmet, and all that get vaccinated will be entered to win tickets to the November 21st game at U.S. Bank Stadium when the Vikings host the Green Bay Packers.

A mobile COVID-19 vaccination bus will be parked outside of the stadium from noon to 3:00 pm this Saturday and 4:00 to 7:00 pm next Saturday. The mobile clinic will offer a choice of either the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the first dose of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine.

The mobile vaccination bus will be parked next to the U.S. Bank Stadium light rail station near Chicago Avenue.

For anyone that gets vaccinated at this Saturday's game, remember that the State of Minnesota is now offering a $100 Visa gift card to unvaccinated individuals 12 and older who get their first COVID-19 vaccination dose through this Sunday (8/15).

