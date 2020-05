Vikings Sign 12 Undrafted Rookie Free Agents

The Vikings drafted 15 players this past weekend in the NFL draft and added 12 additional undrafted rookie free agents between Saturday and Sunday. The list includes Offensive lineman Brady Aiello from Oregon, tight end Jake Bargas from North Carolina, wide receiver Quartney Davis from Texas A&M, cornerback Myles Dorn from North Carolina, linebacker Jordan Fehr from Appalacian State, tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart from Pittsburgh, offensive lineman Tyler Higby from Michigan State, offensive lineman Jake Lacina from Augustana, linebacker Blake Lynch from Baylor and defensive tackle David Moa from Boise State.

