Vikings Rest Starters, Fall to Bears in Season Finale
With the Minnesota Vikings locked into the number six seed and the Chicago Bears eliminated from playoff contention, the two teams faced off in a mathematically worthless game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The Vikings rested most of their starters to get them ready for the post-season and lost to the Bears in their final regular-season game of the year.
The first quarter was all Chicago. Every time the Vikings’ offense started to get rolling a turnover would stop them in their tracks. The Bears capitalized on those turnovers, by scoring two field goals to take a 6-0 lead.
Minnesota got on the board in the second. Two field goal makes by Dan Bailey, plus a field goal and a safety for Chicago left the Vikings trailing 11-6 at the half.
The Bears scored the first touchdown of the game in the third quarter to push out to 18-6. Minnesota was not able to really get their offense going until the fourth quarter when they scored a touchdown and two field goals to take a 19-18 lead.
With less than four minutes remaining, Chicago marched down the field and scored the game-winning field goal. The Vikings attempted a hail mary pass in the final seconds, but it was picked off. Minnesota lost it 21-19.
Sean Mannion completed 12 of 21 for 126 yards, one fumble, and two interceptions. Mike Boone had 17 carries for 148 yards and a touchdown. Bailey kicked a perfect 4 of 4 field goals and one point after attempt.
The Vikings fall to 10-6 and await their post-season fate. Next week they will face either the Seattle Seahawks, the Green Bay Packers, or the New Orleans Saints on the road in the Wild Card round next weekend.