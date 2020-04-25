Vikings Draft Left Tackle, D-Back and Add More Picks

The Vikings selected Boise State left tackle Ezra Cleveland with the 58th overall pick in the 2nd round before taking Mississippi State cornerback Cameron Dantzler with the 89th overall pick in the 3rd round. The Vikings traded the 2nd 3rd round pick to New Orleans and acquired additional 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th round picks. The Vikings have 13 picks entering the final day of the draft including three picks in the 4th, 5th and 6th rounds and 4 picks in the 7th round.

The Draft resumes at 11 a.m today. Among the top available players is St. John's tackle Ben Bartch, Gopher receiver Tyler Johnson and Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm.