Victoria “Vicky” Lee Williams, 72, Sauk Rapids

December 2, 1946 - October 1, 2019

Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Victoria “Vicky” Lee Williams, age 72, who passed away Tuesday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.

Victoria Lee Williams was born December 2, 1946 in Kalamazoo, MI to Victor & Margie Lee (Hartleroad) Arnold. She married Wayne Williams on June 15, 1967 in Naperville, IL and they moved to Minnesota after their marriage. They lived in St. Paul before moving to St. Cloud in 1979. She taught at NDSU and U of M Crookston for four years. Vicky was an Associate Professor at SCSU for 17 years, retiring September 1, 2019. She was an active member of the College Reading and Learning Association, and past president of the Minnesota Association of Developmental Education where she received the lifetime achievement award. She was Secretary and a Director of District 14 DFL. Vicky was kind, compassionate, sweet, and made the best chocolate cake ever! Vicky was an effective teacher especially for struggling students and was a skilled college administrator. She enjoyed reading and read over 100 books a year.

Survivors include her husband, Wayne “Bud” of St. Cloud; children, Dianne (Joe) Towalski of St. Cloud, Mark (Penny Buening) of Everett, MA and Matt (Patricia Heim) of Brooklyn Park; sisters and brother, Sandra (Verl) Purdy of Charlotte, NC, Bradley (Meg) Arnold of Charlotte, NC and Betty (Jim) Williams of Greenville, NC; and grandchildren, Erin, Christian, Erik and Odin. Vicky was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.