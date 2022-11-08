Victor “Keith” Pullen, 89, Sauk Rapids

October 9, 1933 - November 7, 2022

attachment-Victor Pullen loading...

Victor “Keith” Pullen, age 89, of Sauk Rapids passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud, MN. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids, MN.

Keith was born October 9, 1933 in Spencer, IA to Chester & Audrey (Alexander) Pullen. He graduated from Spencer High School and proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Keith married his high school sweetheart, Yvonne Tuttle on January 21, 1954 in Jackson, MN. He grew up on a farm near Spencer, IA, moved to Ft. Dodge, IA in 1963, and to St. Cloud, MN in 2014. Keith worked as a District Manager for Mid Continent Bottlers for 30 years, and also worked in Quality Control for a pharmaceutical company for 12 years. He enjoyed spending time with family, family vacations, hunting, trap & skeet shooting, golfing, bowling, playing cards, and watching sports on TV. Keith was determined, loving, competitive, faithful, and accepting of everyone. He had a great sense of humor and was most proud of his family.

Survivors include his daughters, Jennifer (Terry) Jacobson of Sauk Rapids, MN and Kimberly (Jim) Braun of Seneca, SC; grandchildren, Jill (Nate) Larson of Albertville, MN, Laura (Molly) Jacobson of Rogers, MN, Sara (Ryan) Brown of St. Augusta, MN, Ashley Braun of Asheville, NC, and Grant Braun of Charlotte, NC; eight great grandchildren; several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews; and his beloved dog, Chet. Keith was preceded in death by his parents; wife and love of his life, Yvonne; and siblings, Doug and Ted Pullen, and Gloria Edwards.

Private burial will be at a later date at Lone Tree Cemetery in Everly, IA.

The family wishes to thank Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Cloud Hospital Medical Surgical Unit South 5, and Ridgeview Place for their extraordinary love and care.

Memorials preferred to Lupus Foundation of America: lupus.org.