June 26, 1932 - December 6, 2025

Victor J. Hartung, age 93, of St. Cloud, passed away peacefully at the St. Cloud Hospital on December 6, 2025, surrounded by love. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 12, 2025, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Fr. Derek Weichmann will officiate, and burial will be at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at the Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Victor was born on June 26, 1932, in Holdingford, Minnesota, to Sebastian and Frances (Young) Hartung. He married Eileen Dockendorf on May 2, 1956, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Watkins, Minnesota. Victor proudly served two years in the US Armed Forces and was stationed in Korea. He then attended Business College in St. Cloud, and worked at St. John’s University, prior to his 34-year career as a Nursing Assistant at the St. Cloud Veterans Administration Hospital. While at the VA, he also worked part-time as a Foreman at Landy Packing Company. After retiring from the VA at age 55, he joined Felling Products part-time for an additional 27 years.

Victor and Eileen shared 61 beautiful years together raising a family of seven children, leading by example to instill upon them a strong work ethic. Victor loved spending time with his family, and he was known for having a meticulous home and lawn. After Eileen’s passing, he cherished time spent with his friend, Ann, who became a very special part of his life and his family. Victor enjoyed visiting with people and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Victor is survived by his children Mary (Ron) Kustermann of St. Cloud, Diane (Kris) Lambrecht of Burnsville, Joan (Bob) Braegelmann of St. Cloud, Jim (Donna) Hartung of Rockville, Patty (Vic) Funk of St. Augusta, Lisa (Tom) Freeman of Sartell, and daughter-in-law Julianne (Tim) Buttweiler of Avon, 19 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and special friend Ann Dockendorf.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen (2017); his son Harold; granddaughter, Bridget Hartung; parents Sebastian and Frances; siblings Anthony (Anna Marie), Edwin (Adeline), Stella (Andrew) Kasper, Frank (Evangeline), Sister Eugenia, and Leo (Catherine).

The family would like to thank the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital for their kind and compassionate care of Victor.