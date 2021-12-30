Victor A. Schmitz, 91, Cold Spring

September 23, 1930 - December 28, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Victor A. Schmitz, age 91, who died Tuesday at his home. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will continue Friday morning from 9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Victor was born in Richmond, MN to John and Theresa (Schramel) Schmitz. He married Delores Wessels August 28, 1957, in St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, Farming, MN. Victor was a Private in the US Army from 1953-1955 during the Korean war.

Victor was a lifetime farmer. After retirement he traveled extensively, and he loved watching wrestling (WWF). Victor always looked forward to visits from his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Catholic Order of Foresters and the American Legion in Richmond.

He is survived by his wife, Delores; children, Linda (Lyle) Hoffarth, Deb (Ken) Wensmann, Lloyd (Sarah), Kathy (Jerry) Theisen, Duane (Patty), Lila, Myron (Michele), Loren, Dale (Pam), Kevin, Marlin; sisters, Jenny Roering and Theresa Sand; brothers, Roman (Dorothy) Schmitz and Othmar (Marilyn) Schmitz; 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his infant daughter; sons, Brian and Scott; granddaughter, Kendra Ann Schmitz; siblings, Mike (Virginia) Schmitz, Edwin (Bernie) Schmitz, Ozzie (Delores) Schmitz, Melvin (Genny) Schmitz, Marie (Celestine) Pierskala, Wendy (Harold) Spanier, and Chris (Hildie) Schmitz.