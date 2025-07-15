May 6, 1963 - July 9, 2025

Our Vicky, an outdoor loving person, who loved planning family events and adventures

for all, has left us. She fought through her disease for years and never complained. She

was tough!

She lived in the Santiago MN area, and loved raising her boys in the rural countryside.

Grand kids, fishing, hunting, and bow hunting on her land were her passion. Vicky enjoyed quilting and made many quilts that she gave to family and friends, they are quite impressive.

Vicky worked at the Foley School for 27 years and has many staff / teachers as friends.

Vicky has her husband Mike, 2 sons Andrew (Brianna) and Cory (Jaide), 3 grandchildren, 8 brothers and sisters, and many family members and friends that love her and will miss her dearly.

There will be a Celebration of Life, time and location to be determined.