Vickki L. Kimball, 62, Princeton

May 10, 1959 - February 14, 2022

attachment-Vickki Kimball loading...

Vickki L. Kimball, age 62 of Princeton, MN died on February 14, 2022.

Victoria Lynn Washburn was born to David and Geraldine (Demaske) Washburn on May 10, 1959, in Mound, MN. She was the third of six children. After attending school in Mound, she began working for Wiman Apparel in the accounting department. It was there she met Lloyd, and they began a romance that never ended. Married on July 29, 1988, they moved to Princeton and built their home. While being the best mom, Vickki worked hard to get her Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Computer Information Systems from Saint Cloud State University. She worked as a Technical Support Analyst for Epicor these past 21 years. Vickki was an avid reader and read hundreds of books while commuting with Lloyd to the cities for work. She left a legacy of love and crafting to her grandchildren, spending many hours doing puzzles, sewing, painting, and gardening.

Vickki was adventurous, outgoing, and independent. Their family of six loved traveling together and made lasting memories camping in every state except Hawaii. They enjoyed the Caribbean, London, France, Bora Bora, Mexico, and even Ireland.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sisters, Jackie Maynard and Christine Hagen.

Vickki will be deeply missed by her husband, Lloyd; children, Sam Kelley (Ross), Jess Manzke, Alex Kimball (Kelsie), and Andrea Kimball; grandchildren, Lillian, Blake, Gabe, Quade, Jolynn, Kiley, and Owen; siblings, Judy (Tim), Lisa (Tim), and David (Caryl); and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.