Vickie L. Rolf, 69, Clear Lake

May 18, 1955 - January 26, 2025

Vickie Rolf (Youngren) passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at the age of 69, at her home in Clear Lake, MN, with her family at her bedside. Memorial Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton with visitation from 11:00 AM until the start of the service. A luncheon will follow. Please join us.

Born on May 18, 1955, in Milaca, Vickie was the daughter of Betty (Johnson) and Donald Youngren. She attended High School in Virginia, MN, and in 1990 she married her husband, Brad. They were married nearly 35 years. Together they built a delightful home and life. Vickie enjoyed boating, horseback riding, and caring for her beloved pet chihuahuas. She had an amazing talent for sewing and quilting and was sure to always have a tidy and welcoming home! Vickie was also an avid reader of the Bible. She was a devoted wife, and loving mother and grandmother.

Vickie is survived by her husband, Brad; daughter, Lea (Darin), son, Richard (Tina), daughter, Lindsay (Joe), daughter, Courtney (Colton), and daughter, Victoria (Dylan); 11 grandchildren; one great- grandchild; father-in-law, Byron; sister, Carol, brother, Jeff (Wanda), sister, Lynette (Matt), brother, Carl (Mary), and brother, John (Kathy); sister-in-law, Sandy; brothers-in-law, Steve and Michael (Lezlie); and many dear cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Betty; mother-in-law, Betty; brother, Donald; sister-in-law, Cindy; and brothers-in-law, Daniel and Dick.