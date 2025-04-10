Vicki L. Tjepkes, 76, Sartell

September 5, 1948 - April 8, 2025

Family will be having a Celebration of Life at a later date for Vicki L. Tjepkes, age 76, of Sartell who passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Tuesday.

Vicki was born September 5, 1948 in Waterloo, IA to Lawrence and Maureen (Valentine) Neessen. She married Dennis “Mike” Tjepkes on June 24, 1972 in Cedar Falls, IA. Vicki worked as an Office Administrator at the Buffalo Clinic. She enjoyed reading, swimming and traveling. Vicki loved spending time with her family, especially teaching her kids and grandkids how to swim.

Vicki is survived by her husband of 52 years, Mike of Sartell; daughter, Kim (Jeff) Martin of Sauk Rapids; son, Ryan Tjepkes of Annandale; grandchildren, Alexa, Nate, Ava and Nora; sisters, Carol (Jim) Brainerd of Bettendorf, IA and Debbie Ammiano of Waterloo, IA.

She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Gary and Cindy.