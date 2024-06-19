Vicki Jo Nieman, 46, Clear Lake

March 10, 1978 - June 14, 2024

A celebration of life gathering will be held from 1:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2024, at The Olde Coliseum in Richmond, MN to celebrate the life of Vicki Jo Nieman age, 46, of Clear Lake MN. Vicki passed away June 14, 2024, in a tragic motorcycle accident along with her fiancé Chad Eskelson.

Vicki was born on March 10, 1978, in St. Cloud, MN to Joseph Schleppenbach and Cheryl (Lemke) Nieman. She was blessed with a daughter, Ashley Jo Nieman, who was the light of her life. Vicki found her life partner Chad, who shared her love of motorcycles. She worked for FDC for 18 years. Vicki was a trainer for years and was an inspiration for everyone in the business. She eventually moved to a coordinator and was the “best boss ever!” She loved her family and her life especially with Chad. She enjoyed kicking back and relaxing after a long day of work. Vicki was a bright and shining spirit who will be dearly missed. She touched many lives in so many ways.

Vicki is survived by her daughter, Ashley Jo Nieman and Chad’s daughter Brooke; mother, Cheryl Nieman; stepfather, Dale Nieman; sister, Rachel; nephews, Taylor Ryan Daniels, Dakota Jo Schneider; niece, Ava Nicole Schneider, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and her best friend, Molly Heurung.

Vicki is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Schleppenbach; grandparents, Jerry and Lucy Lemke.