Veronica B. “Vern” Schneider, 103, St. Cloud

April 19, 1919 - September 14, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Veronica B. “Vern” Schneider, 103, of St. Cloud will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Veronica passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Summit Ridge Place in Sauk Rapids. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Veronica was born on April 19, 1919 in Cold Spring to the late Nicholas and Elizabeth (Theisen) Nies. She grew up on a farm near Cold Spring, along with her 14 brothers and sisters. Veronica married Joseph M. Schneider on October 7, 1941 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring.

Veronica was a prayerful woman and will be remembered for her strong faith in God. Her family was very important to her and she treasured spending time and cooking for them. She also enjoyed gardening, playing cards and bingo.

She is survived by her children, Yvonne (Tom) Sauer of Milaca, Al (Judy) of Brooklyn Park, Mark (Karen) of St. Joseph; seven grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; siblings, Lucille Foehrenbacher, Jean Williams and Bert (Addy) Nies all of St. Cloud; and sister-in-law, Mary Nies of Sauk Rapids.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe in 1994; and siblings, Leander, Mildred, Frederick, Ray, Meinrad, Alex, Rose and Sr. Luella Marie Nies OSB, Sally Eisenschenk, Marie Schmitt and Betty Lemke.

Veronica’s family would like to express their gratitude to St. Croix Hospice for their wonderful support and care.