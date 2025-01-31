Vernon Richard Marshall, 89, Pierz

May 6, 1935 - January 31, 2025
Vernon Richard Marshall, 89 year old resident of Pierz, passed away on Friday, January 31 at the Pierz Villa. A Memorial Service Celebrating Vernon's Life will be held on Wednesday, February 5 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz, MN.
A visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M.
The burial will be held at River Side Cemetery near Brainerd.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Pierz Villa or CHI Home and Health Care.
A full and complete notice will follow.