Vernon Richard Marshall, 89, Pierz

May 6, 1935 - January 31, 2025

Vernon Richard Marshall, 89 year old resident of Pierz, passed away on Friday, January 31 at the Pierz Villa. A Memorial Service Celebrating Vernon's Life will be held on Wednesday, February 5 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz, MN.

A visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M.

The burial will be held at River Side Cemetery near Brainerd.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Pierz Villa or CHI Home and Health Care.

A full and complete notice will follow.