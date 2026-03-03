April 9, 1935 – February 25, 2026

Claudette Czech, age 90 of Gilman passed away February 25, 2026 peacefully at her home. Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 28, 2026, at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Rev. Matthew Langager and Rev. Thomas Olson will officiate, and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 at the church on Saturday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Claudette Lorraine Czech, 90, born April 9, 1935 in Holdingford, Minnesota to Raymond and Victoria (Stegura) Paggen. Claudette graduated as a Salutatorian from Holdingford High School in 1953. She then moved and worked in the Twin Cities area at Twin Cities Bus Line and Honeywell doing various jobs including payroll. Claudette met the love of her life Joseph Czech in high school. They got married in 1956 in St Stephen’s, Minnesota. She and Joe moved to New Orleans in 1957, where their oldest son, Mark, was born that same year. Two years later, they moved to Gilman, Minnesota, where Joe had purchased a farm. Three more children followed, Mitch in 1959, Michelle in 1960 and Mary in 1963. Claudette was busy caring for the children and working the farm and milking cows. Claudette also did all the book work for the farm and Joe’s business. Joe and Claudette milked cows and grew crops for nearly 50 years. Claudette loved to travel, their adventures included China, Japan, many European countries, several cruises and many places within the United States, including Hawaii. They also traveled to Canada and Mexico. Claudette was a celebrity back in 2005 where she was chosen as a contestant on “The Price is Right” with Bob Barker and even won her game. Claudette loved to bowl and was on a league for many years. She was very active in the Foley Lions (her and Joe were the longest standing members), SS. Peter and Paul Church Christian Mothers and taught CCD. In 2001, Claudette retired and her and Joe moved off the farm. Claudette enjoyed family time, inventing the game “Money Bunny” at Easter time, trips to the casino’s and visits to local establishments for happy hour. She enjoyed watching birds and wildlife in her back yard, tending to her flowers and cheering on the Minnesota Twins.

Claudette is survived by her husband, Joseph and her children, Mark (Shelley), Mitch, Michelle Spiczka (Randy), and Mary Spiczka (Virgil) all of Foley, MN. She is also survived by her 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Ronnie, Raymond and Joey Paggen. Claudette is preceded in death by her parents, son-in-law, Dale Herman, daughter-in-law, Ann Czech, granddaughter, Jayna Spiczka, brothers: Jim, Dave, Richard, Dennis, Benny and Kenny Paggen and sisters Marilyn Douvier, Delphine Stoermann and Millie May. Special thanks to her caregivers Connie Jacobson and CentraCare Hospice for the wonderful care of Claudette.