June 11, 1931 - March 5, 2026

Willard Henry Doucette, 94 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Thursday, March 5th at Bridgeway Estates in Little Falls. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 16th, at Faith Lutheran Church in Little Falls, with Pastor Mark Johnson officiating. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service. The burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery.

