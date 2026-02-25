April 12, 1929 - February 23, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

Roman Cichon, 96 years and 10 months old resident of Royalton, passed away on February 23rd, 2026, at St Otto’s Care Center. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 6th, at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Father Gregg Paffel officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The burial will be held at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Royalton.

Roman Cichon was born on April 12th, 1929, to parents Frank and Pauline (Bieniek) Cichon. He was born at the family farm near Bowlus/Elmdale. He attended school until the 7th grade, when he stopped going during wartime. The family moved to rural Royalton in 1963. Roman resided there until July of 2025, when he moved to St. Otto’s Care Center.

Roman was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. He enjoyed garage sales, cooking, making bread, word finds, tractors, fixing radios, and reading magazines. He also liked going out to eat, especially at KFC and Pizza Ranch.

Left to cherish his memory are his nephews, Ray (Becky) Schlag of Oak Grove, Bob (Nettie) Schlag of Ham Lake, Roger (Donna) Schlag of Princeton, Rick Schlag of Isanti; and extended family, Micah Dubbin of Royalton, and Danny Krystosek of Royalton.

Roman is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Pauline Cichon; sister, Cecilia Schlag; and brothers, Alvin Cichon, and Florian Cichon.