August 5, 1957 - March 6, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

A Funeral Service honoring the life of Roberta Ann Gross will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at Emblom Brenny Funeral Home, in Little Falls, MN, at 2:00 PM, with Father David Maciej officiating; visitation will begin at 12:00 PM. A luncheon will be held at the funeral home immediately following the service, there will be no burial at this time.

Roberta “Birdy” Ann Gross, 68, of Lastrup, MN, passed away Friday, March 6, 2026, at Pierz Villa, in Pierz, MN, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Little Falls, MN, on August 5, 1957, to loving parents Raymond and Marian (Brown) Seelen; Birdy was born one among eight children blessed to their union.

Birdy grew up on the family farm in Granite Township with her parents and siblings, where she attended the local school and graduated from Pierz Healy High School. After graduation, she attended a 2-year vocational school program after which she began working at the Morrison County courthouse, during that time she fell in love with Mark Gross, whom she’d known since they were children. The pair married on May 28, 1977, at St. John Nepomuk Church in Lastrup. Shortly after, the couple bought their house which they raised their two beautiful daughters in, Stacy and Sheila, turning that house into a home.

Birdy worked as a clerk for the City of Lastrup for many years while transitioning into a CNA, which she eventually retired from. Birdy was a caretaker by nature, and nurtured those around her. Just like her mother, she loved her children and raising them was one of the most important parts of her life. In fact, children were the light of Birdy’s entire world. She hosted countless Valentine’s Day, Halloween, and Birthday parties for her children, grandchildren, and their friends. And the children certainly loved Birdy back for her kind, warm, and generous nature she radiated. You could even feel how much Birdy loved you through her food, no matter what the occasion, Birdy always ensured there was a menu, which was a way everyone in the family connected, and a way in which she always made sure everyone around her was taken care of.

Birdy loved watching game shows, going shopping—especially taking her family Christmas shopping with the “Barclay Card”—cooking and baking with her grandchildren, vacations, trips to Lake Superior, and simply spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, and her grandpups, Duke and Ace. She leaves behind a depth of memories in the hearts of her family that they will cherish the rest of their lives.

Left to mourn Birdy’s passing are her Spouse, Mark Gross, of Lastrup; Daughters, Stacy (Jason) Anderson, of Bowlus, MN, and Sheila Wunner, of Hermantown, MN; six Grandchildren: Kaitlin, Shawn, Austin, Zach, Macey, and Mariah; Brother’s: Randy (Susie) Seelen, Greg (Ginny) Seelen, Don “Kirb” (Sue) Seelen; Sister’s: Pam (Rick) Skiba, Sherry (Jim) Pettey, Marilyn “Toots” (Dion) Okroi; as well as many other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Marian Seelen, Brother, Ron Seelen.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude to Horizon Health Hospice, Birdy’s nurse, Josey, Pierz Villa, and the care team at Little Falls Care Center for the compassion and care they gave to Birdy.

May her beautiful Spirit live on through the precious memories that remain.