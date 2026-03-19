September 17, 1944 - March 19, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

David John Rausch, 81 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Thursday, March 19 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A gathering to honor David's life will take place on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 3:00 PM at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, just north of Little Falls. Father Patrick Hoeft will officiate the service. We ask all who wish to attend to arrive by 2:45 PM for the ceremony.

David's legacy will be cherished by all who knew him, and he will be missed deeply.

Emblom Brenny Funeral Service will be assisting the family in honoring his memory and celebrating his remarkable life.

A full and complete notice will follow.