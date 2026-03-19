December 13, 1938 - March 15, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

Lorraine Voit, age 87, of Albany, Minnesota, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, March 15th, 2026, at Mother of Mercy in Albany, MN.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Lorraine will be held at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany, MN, at 11 AM on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

Visitation will be on Friday, March 20th, 2026, from 4-7 pm, and Saturday at 10 am in the Parish Gathering Center. Burial will be at the Albany Cemetery after the mass.

Arrangements will be made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Albany.

Lorraine was born on December 13, 1938, in Albany, MN, to Anton and Susan (Kammers) Groetsch. She grew up on the farm north of Albany. Lorraine married Donald Voit on June 30, 1959, in Albany. She worked at the St. Cloud Hospital and Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany as a Nurse’s Aide. She worked as a cook at Albany Middle School for over 10 years. Lorraine and Don moved to Marshall, MN, in 1989 after purchasing a Dairy Queen, which they owned and operated for five years. When they returned to Albany, Lorraine worked as a head cook in the St. Cloud School District before retiring.

Lorraine enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, quilting, fishing, Bingo, shopping, traveling, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends.

Lorraine was a member of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany, the Seven Dolors Christian Mothers, St. Jude’s Mission Group, St. Ann’s Society, St. Peregrine Mission Group, Albany American Legion Auxiliary, founding member of the Pioneer Club, and the Red Hats.

Lorraine is survived by her husband, Donald, children Tim (Lisa) Voit of Woodbury, Nancy (Tom) Buerman of Albany, Paul (Donna) Voit of Ham Lake, Pam Voit of Melrose, and Kelly (Ray) Danzl of Andover, 9 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers and sisters, Lucille Hondl, Leander, Wilford, Anthony, Alfred, Elmer, Clarence, Walter, Mary-Catherine, and infants Rita and Marion.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to be sent in honor of Lorraine to St. Croix Hospice or Mother of Mercy Nursing Home.