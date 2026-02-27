September 26, 1961 — February 26, 2026

Marc Erickson, 64 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Thursday, February 26 at the St, Cloud Hospital. A celebration of Marc’s life will be held on Tuesday, March 3 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A Service will be held at 6:00 P.M. followed by a time of sharing. The burial will be held at St. Marys Catholic Cemetery in Little Falls.

Marc Erickson’s story began on September 26, 1961, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, born to Jerry and Charlene Erickson. From the very beginning, Marc brought energy into the world — the kind that filled a room, stirred up laughter, and made strangers feel like old friends within minutes.

He grew up with a strong work ethic and a big heart, qualities shaped by his parents and the close-knit communities that raised him. After graduating with the Class of 1980 from Little Falls Community High School, Marc continued on to Bemidji State University, where he proudly majored in football — and if you knew Marc, you know that description fit him perfectly. He loved the game, the camaraderie, and the stories that came with it. Football wasn’t just a sport to him; it was an extension of his personality — spirited, competitive, loyal, and full of heart.

In 1983, Marc married Kris (Bailey) Erickson. Together they built a life rooted in commitment, laughter, and resilience. Their two sons, Mick and Brad, were his pride and joy. Marc was the kind of dad who showed up — whether it was on the sidelines, in the garage, on the lake, or simply at the kitchen table. He believed in hard work, good humor, and loving your family fiercely. Much of Marc’s adult life was spent behind the wheel, first delivering fuel for his parents and later running his own small business, Northway Oil Company. He poured himself into that work, building relationships as much as routes. After selling the business, Marc began a second chapter driving for Tri-Cap. True to his nature, he didn’t just drive a bus — he built community. He made riders feel safe, welcomed, and valued. For many, he was more than a driver; he was a bright spot in their day. When he wasn’t working, you could almost certainly find Marc on a lake somewhere in Central Minnesota, rod in hand, at peace. Fishing wasn’t just a pastime — it was therapy, reflection, and joy wrapped into one. Marc was a storyteller, an instigator of laughter, a man who never met a stranger. He had a way of making people feel included and important. His personality was larger than life, but his heart was even bigger. Marc’s journey was not without its challenges. He endured and overcame many health struggles with determination and grit. Perhaps one of his proudest achievements was nearing four years of sobriety — a testament to his strength, courage, and commitment to living fully and honestly. He faced his battles head-on, just as he did everything in life.

He is survived by his parents, Jerry and Charlene Erickson; his life partner and constant companion, Kris Erickson; his sons, Mick (with Cathy Erickson) and Bradley (with Amber Struchen); his grandchildren, Shaydon Erickson, Brian Shaarda_, Owen Erickson, Evan Erickson, and Ivee Erickson; his great-grandchild, Soren Shaarda; his brothers Mitchell Erickson (with Ramona Erickson) and Marty Erickson (with Jill Erickson); mother and father-in-law, Jay and Pat Bailey; sisters-in-law; Kim Plettl (with Frank Holtz), Jean Sigurdson (with Dan Sigurdson), Maria Bailey (with Jim Wobschall); nieces and nephews, Luke Erickson, Rick Plettl, Aaron Plettl, Nicholas Sigurdson, Alex Sigurdson, Jordan Bronson, Jared Carlton and Bianca Spannagle.

To family and friends, Marc was a treasure — a character in the very best sense of the word. He lived boldly, loved deeply, worked hard, and laughed often. His stories will continue to be told at family gatherings, on fishing docks, and wherever friends gather and someone says, “Remember when Marc…”

And they will remember.