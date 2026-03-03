March 15, 1941 - March 1, 2026

Pat (Yoerg) Bailey, 84, a lifelong resident of Little Falls, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls. Her struggle with dementia has ended, and her family finds comfort knowing she is now at rest.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Highland Senior Living in memory of Pat.

Pat shared 64 wonderful years of marriage with her sweetheart and devoted husband, Jay. She was the proud mother of four daughters, and her family was always her greatest accomplishment.

Outside her family, her greatest joy was her garden. She had a remarkable eye for flowers, carefully planning each bed and thoughtfully placing every bloom (or directing Jay exactly where it should go). Her yard was admired throughout the neighborhood, a reflection of her patience and pride. Pat was also a talented seamstress and embroiderer, enjoyed painting on barnwood, and loved to sing.

Even as her health declined in recent years, she met each day with determination. On even the hardest days, she would often offer a smile and say, “It’s fine, I’m fine, Everything is fine.”

Pat’s playful spirit will be dearly missed. She had her eye on the last brownie or slice of cake, often insisting, “I don’t need that last one — I’ll just take half.” Somehow, that half had a way of disappearing entirely. April Fool’s Day was her championship season. She short-sheeted beds, baked cotton balls into cupcakes for unsuspecting tasters, and once even stitched the sleeves of her daughters’ nightgowns shut. She kept her family laughing and always on their toes.

Pat’s life was one of steady love, simple joys, unwavering faith — and just enough mischief to keep things interesting. She will be deeply missed by her husband Jay; her four daughters; six grandsons; four great-grandsons; one great-granddaughter; and one great-great-grandson.

Her memory will live on in blooming gardens, tidy homes, well-played pranks, and shared desserts.

Pat is survived by her husband and best friend Jay Bailey; children: Kim Plettl (Frank Holz), Kris Erickson (Marc), Jean Sigurdson (Dan), Maria Bailey (Jim Wobschall); grandchildren: Mick Erickson (Cathy), Brad Erickson (Amber Struchen), Rick Plettl (Amanda Johnson), Aaron Plettl, Nick Sigurdson (Lizzie), Alex Sigurdson (Kat); great grandchildren: Shaydon Erickson, Brian Shaarda, Owen, Evan and Ivee Erickson, Tate Sigurdson; and a great-great grandchild: Soren Shaarda. Sisters: Jean (Yoerg) Krause and Ann Yoerg and many treasured extended families and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Marie (Keller) Yoerg; brother, William Yoerg; sister, Mary Beth (Yoerg) Eidenshink; brothers-in-law, Jim Eidenshink, Joseph Krause and son-in-law Marc Erickson.