August 11, 1981 - February 23, 2026

Daniel Joseph Blonigen, 44 year old resident of Brainerd, passed away on Monday, February 23 at Fair View Hospital in Edina, MN. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 28 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Rev. Keith Thompson officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Daniel Joseph Blonigen was born on August 11, 1981 in St. Cloud, MN to Samuel Jerome and Martha Suzanne (Kruger) Blonigen. He grew up in the St. Cloud area with his three siblings, Rick, Ted and Sarah. Daniel attended St. Cloud Apollo and St. Cloud Tech High Schools. Throughout his life, Daniel worked the following jobs: Sisters of the Order of Saint Benedict Heartland Security, Marthaler Chevrolet in Glenwood, Phil's Turkey Farm in New Munich, Ed Waytashek and most recently at Pleasureland RV in Long Prairie. Daniel was united in marriage to Beth Thurston on September 15, 2018. Dan enjoyed hunting, gardening, woodworking, camping, and all things outdoor. He will be remembered as a Jack of All Trades and a Master of Tinkering on Motors.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Beth Blonigen of Brainerd; parents, Samuel and Martha Blonigen of Avon; siblings, Sarah (John) Zapzalka of Sobieski, Ted (Trish) Blonigen of Sartell, Rick (Mary) Blonigen of Quincy, IL; stepchildren, Garet Thull of Brainerd, Andrew (Alli Erickson) Thull of Villard, Koi (Sam Springborn) Thull of Moorehead and Bella Braun of Greenwald and multiple nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Don and Leona Blonigen, and maternal grandparents, Ted and Rosemary Kruger.