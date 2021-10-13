Vernon J. Lahr, 91, St. Cloud

June 10, 1930 - October 5, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Vernon J. Lahr, age 91 of St. Cloud who passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Joseph Herzing will officiate. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud with full military honors.

Visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Friday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Vernon John Lahr was born in St. Cloud on June 10, 1930 to the late Edwin D and Clara (Pfannenstein) Lahr. He married Virginia Faust on June 9, 1956 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Vernon served in the United States Marines for two years. On February 14, 1949, he went to work for Great Northern Railroad (now Burlington Northern Railroad) and he worked there for 41 years. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Church for 65 years, the TCU Union for 50 years, a life member of East Side VFW #4847 and the Waite Park American Legion Post #428 and NARVRE.

Vernon loved to fish and he shared his catch with many.

Vernon is survived by his wife; children, Linda (Jon) Long, Charles (Vicki) Lahr; grandchildren, Aaron (Kim) Long of St. Cloud, Amy Lundy of Fargo, ND, Brian (Jonalyn) Lahr of Sauk Rapids, Daniel (Megan) Lahr of Sartell, Eric (Chelsea) Lahr of Sauk Rapids, Ryan (Nikki) Imdieke of Sartell, Holly (Dave) Bakker of Maple Grove; 13 great-grandchildren, Sophie, Brooklyn, Hadley, Jon, Colton, Brecken, Asher, Logan, Bria, Olivia, Kenza, Elliott, and Isla. He is also survived by his brothers, Jerome (Bev) Lahr of St. Joseph, Eugene (Barb) Lahr of St. Cloud, and his sister, Annella Rasmussen of Pittsburg, PA.

Vernon was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Irma Grelson; brothers, Daniel Lahr, Marvin Lahr, and Milton Lahr (infant brother); his sisters-in-law, Joan (Sauer) Lahr and Kathy (Rarick) Lahr; and brothers-in-law, Don Grelson and Dexter Rasmussen.