Verna Schwartz, 85, Clear Lake

October 8, 1935 - June 14, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 21, 2021 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Verna Schwartz, 85 of Clear Lake who died Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Rev. Jeremy Ploof will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 on Sunday, June 20th at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to services Monday at the church in Clear Lake.

Verna was born October 8, 1935 in Hibbing to Otto & Dorothea (Dickinson) Belschner. She married Ray J. Schwartz on June 2, 1956 in Kelly Lake near Hibbing. Verna worked as a registered nurse at St. Benedict’s Care Center in St. Cloud, the Foley Nursing Home and St. Cloud Vo Tech for many years. She is a member of St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake and was active in the church choir. Verna loved being around and visiting with people. She liked gardening, being at the lake and camping with her family. She was a wonderful cook and always made sure her family was well fed. One of her favorite things to do was to purchase a new car. Verna was a very caring person and was very much loved by her family.

Survivors include her children, Sue Abraham of Clear Lake; Mark (Patty) of Maple Grove; Dale (Terry) of Cyrus; Bruce of Oklahoma; Steven of Sartell; John of Cold Spring; Pam (Jason) Cross of Homer, AK; sister, Barb Raymond of Sartell; 21 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant child, brother, Don Belschner, and a great granddaughter.