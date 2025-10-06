March 8, 1925 – October 3, 2025

Verna Mary Beyer, 100, of Garrison, Minnesota passed away peacefully and surrounded with love the morning hours of Friday, October 3, 2025. Memorial services celebrating Verna’s life will be held on Friday, October 10, 2025 at 11:00am at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, October 9, from 6:00-8:00pm and one-hour prior to the service. Verna and Bill will be buried together at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis at a later date.

Verna, the youngest of 11 children, was born on March 8, 1925 to Henry and Lydia (Steffens) Bakeberg in Ortonville, Minnesota. She married her one true love, together for 70 years, William “Bill” Beyer on August 10, 1945 in Odessa. Not long after they were wed, Bill was drafted and served in WWII. He came back to Verna in 1947, where they lived in Ortonville. She did a variety of things throughout her working life, and the couple moved around to a few rural communities during this time. In 1999, the couple moved to Sartell to live with her youngest daughter, where she worked at the local schools in the lunch department. She worked all the way into her upper 80s. Since 2022, she had been living in Garrison, MN.

In Verna’s younger days, she would bake for all of her family and friends. Her baked goods were a true treat, especially her cinnamon rolls. Verna enjoyed word-find puzzle books and Solitaire. She loved dancing the waltz and polka with Bill, playing Yahtzee and cards, family gatherings, and all her precious moments with her family. She lived to attend her children and grandchildren’s sporting events. Her and Bill were known in Sartell as the “white headed superfans” in the bleachers. She was an avid sports fan and cheered on her Minnesota teams no matter what. Verna will be remembered as being stoic, quiet, loving and a person who never had a complaint, no matter how hard life got. But most of all, she was graceful, steadfast, and strong.

She is survived by her children, Jan Hunt (Myrel Neumann) of Waite Park, Tim (Joan) of Dayton, Mike (Pam) of St. Paul, Dawn (Jerry) Grant of Garrison; eleven grandchildren, Mark (Mariah) Boyle, Brian Beyer II, Shawn (Casey) Fitzgerald, Brittanni (Steve) Schnabel, Jeremy (Chasidi) Grant, Alaina Beyer, Nicole Grant, Sarah (Ryan) Anderson, Andrew Grant (Maya Workman), Matt (Natalie) Beyer, Ben Grant; 15 great grandchildren, Liem Fitzgerald, Connor Boyle, Rorie Fitzgerald, Lida Boyle, Brian Henry Beyer III, Jayden Beyer, Noah Fitzgerald, Keegan Boyle, Wyatt Fitzgerald, William Grant, Charlotte Anderson, Jensen Schnabel, Lillian and Chloe Grant, Rosie Anderson, and baby Beyer on the way; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bill; parents, Henry and Lydia Bakeberg; two sons, Brad (2000) and Brian (1989); siblings, Fred, Roosevelt, Delmar, Viola, Willard, Norman, Edna, Oradell, Ervin, and infant sister, Elva.